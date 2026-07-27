BoB Data Leak: Bank Confirms Employee Email Hack; Says Core System Uncompromised

State-run Bank of Baroda has acknowledged a cybersecurity incident after reports emerged that customer data and internal documents were leaked on the dark web. The lender, however, maintained that its core banking systems remain secure and uncompromised.

In a statement, the bank said the incident involved the compromise of an employee's email account and not its core banking infrastructure.

"Bank of Baroda has robust information security protocols in place. The incident involved the compromise of an employee's email. The matter was identified promptly, necessary action has been initiated, the core banking system remains uncompromised, and a forensic review has been launched," the bank said.

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The clarification comes after multiple media reports said that customer data and internal records linked to the bank had appeared on the dark web, citing a source familiar with the matter and cybersecurity researcher Srikanth L, founder of Cashless Consumer.

According to Reuters, the leaked cache allegedly contains customer information, identity documents, loan-related papers and internal audit records. Preliminary indications suggest the breach originated from a compromised email system rather than the bank's core infrastructure, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The data reportedly surfaced on a dark web marketplace on Saturday night and was advertised as a package exceeding 700 GB, based on metadata analysis conducted by Srikanth L.

Bank of Baroda has initiated a forensic audit to determine the scope and impact of the incident. However, it remains unclear how many customers, if any, may have been affected. The bank has not disclosed details of the investigation or notified stock exchanges of the incident.

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The incident adds to a growing list of cybersecurity breaches affecting major Indian companies and critical institutions.

According to Reuters, in June, a cyberattack on Apple supplier Tata Electronics resulted in confidential component design and specification documents linked to Apple and Tesla being leaked on the dark web, Reuters reported. Earlier this month, ransomware group World Leaks also published files allegedly related to India's largest nuclear power plant.

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