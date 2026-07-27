IPO GMP Today: Indo-MIM Leads With 40% Premium As Lohia Corp, Xtranet IPOs Close Today

The IPOs of Indo-MIM, Lohia Corp and Xtranet Technologies close for subscription today, July 27, with investors closely tracking grey market premiums (GMP) for listing signals. Among the three, Indo-MIM continues to command the strongest grey market sentiment with an implied listing premium of around 41%, while Xtranet Technologies and Lohia Corp indicate relatively modest gains.

IPO Price Band GMP Expected Listing Price Premium Indo-MIM Rs 461-485 Rs 198 Rs 683 40.82% Lohia Corp Rs 404-425 Rs 3 Rs 428 0.71% Xtranet Technologies Rs 120-127 Rs 9 Rs 136 7.09%

*The numbers will be updated at regular intervals

While GMP offers an indication of investor sentiment ahead of listing, actual debut prices can differ significantly depending on market conditions and institutional demand.

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IPO Allotment And Listing Dates

The share allotment status for the three IPOs is proposed to be finalised on July 28. Shares of the three companies will be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 30.

Here's a look at what the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates for these IPOs.

Indo-MIM IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Indo-MIM IPO stood at Rs 198 per share on July 27. It indicates a listing price of Rs 683 apiece at a premium of 40.82% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.

The Indo-MIM IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 3,811.21 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.03 crore shares worth Rs 499.10 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 6.83 crore shares amounting to Rs 3,311.21 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 461 and Rs 485 per share.

ALSO READ: Indo-MIM IPO GMP Jumps To Rs 196, Signals 40% Listing Gain On Final Day

Indo-MIM IPO Latest Subscription Status:

The IPO has been booked 10.82 times going into the final day of subscription, with investors bidding for 59,62,19,820 shares against the 5,50,93,201 shares on offer

QIBs subscription: 6.48 times

NIIs subscription: 32 times

RIIs subscription: 4.26 times

The IPO was fully subscribed on Day 1, with strong demand from non-institutional investors, whose portion has been booked 8.44 times so far.

Indo-MIM is a specialist in manufacturing precision engineering components via metal injection molding (MIM) technology.

Lohia Corp IPO GMP Today

The GMP for the Lohia Corp IPO stood at Rs 3 per share on July 27, according to InvestorGain. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 428 apiece, at a premium of 0.71% compared to the upper limit of the issue price.

The Lohia Corp IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 1,101.28 crore. It comprises an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.59 crore shares.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 404 and Rs 425 per share.

Lohia Corp IPO Latest Subscription Status:

The IPO has been booked 1.09 times going into the final day of subscription, with investors bidding for 1,56,87,070 shares against the 1,43,52,274 shares on offer

QIBs subscription: 0.98 times

NIIs subscription: 0.99 times

RIIs subscription: 1.58 times

The IPO remains under-subscribed ahead of the final day, although the retail investor portion has crossed full subscription.

Established in 2023, Lohia Corp operates as a global supplier of machinery for the technical textiles industry. Its product portfolio focuses on equipment for manufacturing polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) woven fabric and raffia bags.

ALSO READ: Lohia Corp IPO GMP Signals 9% Listing Premium On Day 1 Of Subscription

Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Xtranet Technologies IPO stood at Rs 9 on July 27. It indicates a listing price of Rs 136 apiece at a premium of 7.09% on the upper limit of the price band.

The Xtranet Technologies IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 166.80 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.31 crore shares.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 120 and Rs 127 per share.

Xtranet Technologies IPO Latest Subscription Status:

The IPO has been booked 5.08 times going into the final day of subscription, with investors bidding for 4,66,84,880 shares against the 91,93,800 shares on offer

QIBs subscription: 0.94 times

NIIs subscription: 10 times

RIIs subscription: 5.33 times

The IPO has attracted healthy retail and non-institutional participation, while the QIB portion is yet to be fully subscribed.

Since its inception in 2002, Xtranet Technologies has grown into an integrated IT solutions provider, delivering enterprise software, digital transformation services, proprietary technology platforms, and technology partnerships to businesses across industries.

Based on the latest grey market activity, Indo-MIM continues to stand out as the strongest listing candidate with an implied premium of nearly 41%. Xtranet Technologies is indicating moderate gains, while Lohia Corp's grey market premium remains subdued despite trading above its issue price.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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