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Jindal Steel Shares Get Rating Upgrade After Q1 Beat From IDBI Capital — Check Target Price, Upside

Jindal Steel has guided for capex of Rs 8,500 crore for FY27.

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Jindal Steel Shares Get Rating Upgrade After Q1 Beat From IDBI Capital — Check Target Price, Upside
Jindal Steel shares could remain in focus after IDBI Capital upgraded the stock to 'Buy' from 'Hold' following a stronger-than-expected June quarter performance.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

IDBI Capital Report

Jindal Steel Ltd. shares could remain in focus after brokerage firm IDBI Capital upgraded the stock to 'Buy' from 'Hold' following a stronger-than-expected June quarter performance.

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 1,224, implying an upside potential of around 18% from the current market price of Rs 1,036. 

According to IDBI Capital, Jindal Steel's Q1 FY27 revenue and Ebitda came in ahead of expectations despite seasonal challenges and planned plant shutdowns. Revenue declined 5% sequentially to Rs 15,500 crore, mainly due to lower sales volumes, but was supported by a sharp rise in steel realisations. 

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Idbi Capital Jindal Steel Q1.pdf
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ALSO READ: IDFC First Bank Gets Target Price Upgrade From Motilal Oswal After Q1 — Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

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