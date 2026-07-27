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IDFC First Bank Gets Target Price Upgrade From Motilal Oswal After Q1 — Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

IDFC First Bank reported a strong quarter on the back of healthy operating performance and better asset quality metrics, aided by one-off interest on IT refund and strong treasury gains, highlights Motilal Oswal.

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IDFC First Bank Gets Target Price Upgrade From Motilal Oswal After Q1 — Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?
IDFC First Bank reported Q1 FY27 PAT of Rs 1,070 crore, led by healthy operating performance and lower-than-expected provisioning.
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IDFC First Bank Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

IDFC First Bank Ltd.'s shares will remain in focus after domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services raised its target price on the private lender following a stronger-than-expected performance in the June quarter.

While the brokerage retained its 'Neutral' rating, it increased the target price to Rs 90 from earlier levels, citing improving asset quality and a stronger earnings outlook.  

The bank reported a standalone profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,070 crore for Q1 FY27, up 132% YoY and 237% sequentially, significantly ahead of MOFSL's estimates. The earnings surprise was driven by healthy operating performance and lower-than-expected provisioning.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Idfc First Bank.pdf
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ALSO READ: AU Small Finance Bank Still A Top Pick, Says Motilal Oswal After Q1 Beat — Check Target Price

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