IDFC First Bank Gets Target Price Upgrade From Motilal Oswal After Q1 — Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
IDFC First Bank Ltd.'s shares will remain in focus after domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services raised its target price on the private lender following a stronger-than-expected performance in the June quarter.
While the brokerage retained its 'Neutral' rating, it increased the target price to Rs 90 from earlier levels, citing improving asset quality and a stronger earnings outlook.
The bank reported a standalone profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,070 crore for Q1 FY27, up 132% YoY and 237% sequentially, significantly ahead of MOFSL's estimates. The earnings surprise was driven by healthy operating performance and lower-than-expected provisioning.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ: AU Small Finance Bank Still A Top Pick, Says Motilal Oswal After Q1 Beat — Check Target Price
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.