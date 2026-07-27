Deep Depression To Make Landfall Along Odisha-West Bengal Coast Today; IMD Issues Red Alert

A deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal intensified early Monday and is expected to cross the Odisha-West Bengal coast between Balasore and Canning on Monday afternoon, bringing heavy rain, strong winds of up to 75 kmph and red alerts for several districts.

A deep depression is one stage below a cyclonic storm in the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) classification of tropical weather systems.

The IMD said the system was centred near Sagar Island on Monday morning and is expected to move north-northwest before crossing the coast between Balasore and Canning later in the day.

“It is very likely to move nearly north-northwestwards and cross West Bengal-north Odisha coasts between Balasore & Canning around afternoon of today, the 27th July 2026” the IMD added.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts as rough sea conditions are expected.

Odisha Red Alert:

The IMD has also warned of isolated extremely heavy rainfall over parts of Odisha on July 27 and July 28, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected over the following days.

For July 27, the IMD has issued following warnings

Red Alert (July 27): Sundargarh, Kendujhar and Mayurbhanj.

Orange Alert: Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Angul.

The weather department has placed Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Subarnapur, Nuapada and Bolangir under an Orange Warning for July 28.

Will It Become Cyclone Arnab?

The system is currently classified as a deep depression and has not been upgraded to a cyclonic storm. If it strengthens into a cyclonic storm, it will be named Arnab, according to the WMO/ESCAP naming list.

The name Arnab means "ocean", "sea", or "vast wave". This name was proposed by Bangladesh.

The IMD said it will continue to monitor the system closely and issue updated forecasts as it moves inland.

Residents in affected districts have been advised to monitor official IMD updates, avoid low-lying areas where possible and refrain from venturing into the sea.

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