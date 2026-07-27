Coal India Q1 Results: Profit Flat Even As Revenue Rises 8%, Dividend Declared; Check Record Date

Coal India Ltd. saw a 0.6%% uptick in its net profit to Rs 8,852 crore, as per financial results data for the quarter ended June 30, according to an exchange filing from the firm on Monday. The defence manufacturing firm saw a profit of Rs 8,797 crore in the previous fiscal for the same aforementioned period.

The firm declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.50 per share. The record date for the determining the eligibility of shareholders is Jul 31, 2026. The dividend amount will be paid out on or before Aug. 25, 2026.

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The public sector undertaking's revenue saw a 7.8% increase to Rs 46,255 crore on a year-on-year basis compared to Rs 42, 919 crore.

Coal India – Q1 Consolidated Earnings

Revenue up 7.8% to Rs. 46,255 crore versus Rs. 42,919 crore YoY

Ebitda down 4.1% to Rs. 12,069 crore versus Rs. 12,588 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 26.1% versus 29.3% YoY

Net profit up 0.6% to Rs. 8,852 crore versus Rs. 8,797 crore YoY

Declared an interim dividend of Rs. 5.50 per share

Coal India Q1 Results Stock Movement

Coal India Ltd.'s share price saw a 0.02% uptick to settle at Rs 427.50 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.96% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

As of July 2026, Coal India Ltd. share price is Rs 427.50. The stock opened at Rs 429.50, compared to its previous close of Rs 427.40. During today's trading session, Coal India Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 425.75 to Rs 431.00.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 368.65 and a high of Rs 491.25. On the performance front, Coal India Ltd. share price is up 12.26% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of Coal India Ltd. is Rs 2.43 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 7.58.

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