Hindi OTT Release This Week: The Legend of Karna And Other Must-Watch Titles

The final week of July brings a quieter lineup for Hindi OTT viewers, with just one fresh premiere joining on SonyLiv. However, recent releases across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and Waves ensure there's still plenty to add to your watchlist.

The Legend of Karna (Sony LIV)

The Legend of Karna is a Hindi animated mythological series created by Sharad Devarajan and Jeevan J. Kang, with Kang also serving as director. Based on the life of the legendary Mahabharata warrior, the series traces Karna's journey from his birth and humble beginnings as a charioteer's son to becoming one of the greatest archers in Indian mythology. As he battles prejudice, loyalty and destiny, the story explores the challenges that shaped his extraordinary life.

Streaming from July 31

Recently Released Hindi OTT Titles

Here are some recently released Hindi titles now streaming across platforms to add to your watchlist.

Musafir Cafe (Netflix)

Based on Divya Prakash Dubey's bestselling novel, Musafir Cafe is a Hindi romantic drama directed by Ruchir Arun. The series follows Chander Mohan Sharma, a software engineer who leaves his corporate job to open a café in the hills. Told across two timelines, it explores his past romance with Sudha and present-day bond with Preeti, as love gets a second chance.

Streaming now

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya (Prime Video)

Directed by Himank Gaur, this seven-episode Hindi comedy-drama stars Kay Kay Menon as Gyaneshwar Tripathi, the easygoing principal of a struggling government school in Delhi. When a Cambridge University training programme is announced for the city's top-performing principals, he sets out to transform his school despite limited resources, indifferent teachers, unruly students and eager parents.

Streaming now

Ikka (Netflix)

Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome and Dia Mirza star in this courtroom thriller about a celebrated lawyer taking on one of the toughest cases of his career, where hidden truths and moral dilemmas reshape his pursuit of justice.

Streaming now

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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (Netflix)

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Vamika Gabbi and Sara Ali Khan headline this romantic comedy about a love triangle filled with misunderstandings, humour and unexpected twists.

Streaming now

Chand Mera Dil (JioHotstar)

Lakshya and Ananya Panday star in this coming-of-age romance that follows Aarav and Chandni as they navigate love, long distance and the challenges of adulthood.

Streaming now

Teesri Begum (Waves)

Directed by K.C. Bokadia, this social drama follows a young woman battling societal pressures and personal hardships while discovering her strength and identity.

Streaming now

Test Subject V (JioHotstar)

Featuring Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Kunal Avanti and John Abraham, this docu-feature follows an ordinary man who volunteers for a life-changing experiment that tests his physical and emotional limits.

Streaming now

ALSO READ: New Hindi OTT Releases This Weekend: Vikrant Massey's 'Musafir Cafe' To Kay Kay Menon's 'Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya'

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