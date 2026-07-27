Latent View Analytics Shares Extend Gains, Stock Rallies 9% - Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Latent View Analytics Ltd. shares jumped nearly 9% on Monday, mainly driven by positive sentiments around the IT sector as the Nifty IT index jumped close to 2.5% intraday today.

The stock is trading at Rs 319.9 apiece on NSE around 12.26 pm today, gaining close to 24 points since its previous close at Rs 296.05.

Among the five analysts tracked by Bloomberg, four have a 'Buy' rating while one has a 'Sell' rating on the stock. The analyst consensus target price tracked by Bloomberg is Rs 345, implying a potential upside of 8.6% from Friday's close. The scrip has declined 23% in the past 12 months, compared to an 8.3% fall in the country's benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

Investors are also turning their attention to the company ahead of its June-quarter earnings, which will be announced on 1 August 2026.

Latent View Analytics Q1 Results On August 1

Latent View Analytics informed the exchanges that its board of directors will meet on Saturday, August 1, 2026, to consider and approve the company's unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The upcoming earnings announcement puts the company's quarterly performance in focus as the stock gained nearly 7%.

Shareholders Approve Director Reappointments

In a separate exchange filing, Latent View Analytics recently announced that its shareholders approved the reappointment of four directors through a postal ballot, with the remote e-voting process concluding on July 19.

Reed Cundiff and Dr. R. Raghuttama Rao were reappointed as independent directors for a second consecutive five-year term, effective July 23, 2026.

Shareholders also approved the reappointment of A.V. Venkatraman as Whole-Time Director and Chairperson for another five-year term, effective August 5, 2026. His term will run until August 4, 2031.

Pramadwathi Jandhyala, co-founder of Latent View Analytics, was also reappointed as Whole-Time Director for another five-year term beginning August 5.

Shares Down 30% YTD

Even though the shares of Latent View Analytics rallied today, the stock has lost over 30.5% since the beginning of 2026, and over a year, the stock is down by 23.4%.

Currently, the stock has a market capitalization of Rs 6,570.8 crore as of 24 July, and is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 30.3 times.

Also Read: Wipro Bucks IT Rally Despite Sector Gains; Infosys, TCS, Oracle Financial, LTM Peers Advance

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