Grand Theft Auto Vi: GTA 6 Trailer To Arrive Next Month? What We Know

Anticipation around Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) continues to grow as fans await the release of the game's third official trailer. While Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed the trailer's release date or content, reports and industry speculation suggest that the next major showcase could arrive soon as the game's launch approaches.

Expected release timeline

Reports indicate that GTA 6 Trailer 3 could be released between late July and mid-August 2026, with some industry insiders predicting a possible launch around Aug. 6.

The expected timing coincides with parent company Take-Two Interactive's quarterly earnings call scheduled for Aug. 7, following Rockstar's past practice of aligning major announcements with corporate events, as reported by Digit.in.

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GTA 6 release date and platforms

Rockstar Games has scheduled GTA 6 for release on Nov. 19, 2026. The game will initially arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, while a PC release date has not yet been announced.

The first GTA 6 trailer was released in December 2023, followed by the second trailer in May 2025. With more than a year having passed since the last official footage, fans are expecting the third trailer to provide a deeper look into the game.

What fans expect from Trailer 3

The upcoming trailer is expected to move beyond cinematic teasers and offer more details about gameplay mechanics, missions and the open-world environment. Fans are hoping for extended footage featuring driving systems, character-switching elements, and new details about protagonists Jason and Lucia.

The game will mark the franchise's return to a Vice City-inspired setting and is expected to feature a large next-generation open world.

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Pre-orders and pricing details

Reports suggest that GTA 6 pre-orders are available, with the standard edition in India expected to be priced at around Rs 5,999, while the Ultimate Edition costs Rs 7,499. Higher editions are expected to cost more, although Rockstar has not officially confirmed complete pricing details, as per Digit.in.

Despite widespread speculation, Rockstar Games has not announced the date or contents of Trailer 3. However, growing fan interest and increased marketing activity suggest that more details about GTA 6 could be revealed soon.

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