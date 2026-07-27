E20 Fuel Row, Defamatory AI Content: Bombay HC Allows Gadkari To Sue Meta, Google And X

The Bombay High Court has allowed Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to file a civil suit against Meta Platforms, Google, X and YouTube over the online circulation of allegedly defamatory content and artificial intelligence (AI)-generated deepfakes.

Gadkari had sought the Court's permission under Clause XII of the Letters Patent, a procedural requirement that applies when part of the cause of action arises outside the High Court's territorial jurisdiction. Such leave enables the Court to hear a suit on its original civil side despite jurisdictional limitations, according to a Bar and Bench report.

According to Gadkari's petition, unidentified individuals have circulated posts and AI-generated deepfakes falsely linking him to the E20 policy and the ethanol blending programme. The petition further alleges that the posts falsely claim he and his family have financially benefited from the scheme.

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Advocate Sandeep S. Ladda, appearing for Gadkari, sought the Court's permission to institute the suit before Justice Abhay Ahuja.

Ladda argued that the allegedly defamatory and AI-generated content had been made accessible to the public, including users in Mumbai. Since the content was available and intended to be viewed within the jurisdiction of the Bombay High Court, a substantial part of the cause of action arose in Mumbai, giving the Court the authority to hear the matter.

However, Ladda submitted that because the content was also accessible outside Mumbai, part of the cause of action extended beyond the Court's territorial jurisdiction, making leave under Clause XII necessary.

After hearing the brief submissions, Justice Ahuja granted Gadkari permission to institute the suit.

The order paves the way for Gadkari to file a civil suit on the Bombay High Court's original side against Meta and several other entities, including social media platforms and John Doe defendants alleged to have hosted or facilitated the circulation of the disputed content.

Gadkari, who serves as the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, has stated in his petition that the E20 policy and the ethanol blending programme fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

E20 fuel, a blend of 20% ethanol and 80% petrol, is a key part of the Centre's strategy to reduce crude oil imports, promote domestically produced biofuels and cut vehicle emissions.

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The rollout of E20 fuel, however, has sparked concerns among some vehicle owners over its compatibility with older vehicles, as well as its potential impact on fuel systems and efficiency.

In his petition, Gadkari said the allegations were false, malicious and defamatory. He argued that the posts were intended to mislead the public into believing that he had misused his official position for personal gain, causing serious harm to his reputation and personality rights.

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