'This Must Stop': Delhi HC Directs Takedown Of 'Kala Hiran' Teaser

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy to remove the film's teaser and related online links, observing that a person's reputation cannot be allowed to suffer. "This must stop," the court said.

The court also ordered that interviews given by the film's producer, Amit Jani, be taken down, according to NDTV.

Hearing Salman Khan's plea, Justice Jyoti Singh made strong oral observations against the promotional material. "Reputation once lost is lost," the court said.

Referring to the actor, the court further remarked, "You are linking him with LB. I don't want to name him."

Objections Raised by Salman Khan

The case concerns Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, a proposed film that is said to be inspired by Salman Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The actor has approached the Delhi High Court, claiming that the film's teaser and promotional material unlawfully use his identity and violate his personality rights.

According to the plea, the makers have included several visual elements that clearly point towards Salman Khan. One such reference is a lookalike wearing the actor's signature blue bracelet, which has long been associated with him.

The plea also challenges one of the film's posters, which allegedly shows the lookalike holding a rifle. Salman Khan's legal team argued that the image gives a false impression because he was acquitted in the Arms Act case.

The application states that such a portrayal goes against the judicial record and could mislead viewers about the facts of the case.

The actor has sought to stop the release of the film as part of his ongoing personality rights suit, arguing that the promotional content unfairly links him to the proposed movie without his consent.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Bid To Halt 'Kala Hiran' Release Listed For Hearing On July 6

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.