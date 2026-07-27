Nesco Q1 Result: Net Profit Rises 4% YoY, Revenue Up 10%; Stock Falls Over 2%

Nesco Ltd. reported a mixed performance for the June quarter, with revenue and net profit posting year-on-year (YoY) growth, while operating profitability weakened due to margin pressure.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 100 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27), up 4% from Rs 96.1 crore a year ago (Q1FY26). Revenue, or topline, rose 9.6% YoY to Rs 212 crore in the June quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 193 crore in the corresponding quarter last year (Q1FY26).

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However, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 7.2% to Rs 102 crore from Rs 110 crore a year earlier.

Consequently, the EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 48.3% from 57.1% in the year-ago period.

Nesco Share Price

Nesco shares were under pressure, falling up to 2.37% to an intraday low of Rs 1,030 per share.

At 1:35 pm, Nesco share price was trading near day's low, down 2.1% at Rs 1,032.85 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.84% higher at 76,699.99 levels.

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