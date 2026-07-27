File ITR For Rs 11: Paytm Ties Up With ClearTax Ahead Of Deadline

Paytm will offer online income tax return (ITR) filing services through its app in partnership with ClearTax, with plans starting at Rs 11, as the filing season approaches its deadline.

The companies said the initiative is designed to make tax filing easier for individual taxpayers by offering a seamless end-to-end digital filing experience.

The feature is available under the "Free Tools" section of the Paytm app.

Under the entry-level Rs 11 plan, users can file their returns using ClearTax's automated filing system, which imports tax information available with the Income Tax Department to pre-fill return details.

The platform also recommends the appropriate ITR form and tax regime based on the taxpayer's profile.

The service is designed to streamline filing for salaried individuals as well as investors.

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According to the companies, users can import trading data from more than 80 stockbrokers with a single click, enabling automatic computation of capital gains while reducing manual data entry.

The offering also includes complimentary Notice Protection. In the event a taxpayer receives an income tax notice after filing the return, ClearTax will provide assistance in understanding the notice, preparing the response and offering support through the resolution process.

Archit Gupta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ClearTax, said the partnership seeks to remove the cost and complexity that often discourage or delay taxpayers from filing their returns.

Paytm said the collaboration is part of its broader effort to expand access to digital financial services and make tax filing simpler and more convenient for users ahead of the filing deadline.

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