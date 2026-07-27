Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 4: Vijay's Film Maintains Momentum, Check Earnings

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. After a strong opening weekend, the action drama crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India and continued its impressive run worldwide with solid Sunday collections.

Day 4 Box Office Report

On Day 4 (Sunday), Jana Nayagan earned Rs 32 crore net in India, a 10.7% increase over Saturday's Rs 28.90 crore. The film played across 12,107 shows nationwide.

With this, its India net collection has reached Rs 124.75 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 145.98 crore. Overseas, the film collected another Rs 10 crore, taking its international total to Rs 71.50 crore. Its worldwide gross has now climbed to Rs 217.48 crore.

Language-Wise Trend

The Tamil version continued to dominate, collecting Rs 27.30 crore from 6,347 shows with a strong 67% occupancy, with collections peaking during the afternoon (76.62%) and evening (78.46%) shows.

The Hindi version earned Rs 3.35 crore from 4,557 shows, while the Telugu version added Rs 1.35 crore from 1,203 shows, recording occupancies of 19% and 24%, respectively.

State-Wise Box Office

Tamil Nadu remained the biggest contributor with a Day 4 gross of Rs 22.50 crore. It was followed by Rest of India (Rs 5.02 crore), Karnataka (Rs 4.75 crore), Kerala (Rs 2.85 crore) and Andhra Pradesh & Telangana (Rs 2.05 crore).

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Box Office Journey So Far

Jana Nayagan opened with Rs 42.70 crore on Thursday (Day 1), followed by Rs 21.15 crore on Friday (Day 2). Collections recovered to Rs 28.90 crore on Saturday (Day 3) before rising to Rs 32 crore on Sunday (Day 4).

About The Film

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Reba Monica John.

Jana Nayagan has maintained its strong momentum so far and will now look to stay steady during the weekdays and continue its successful box office run.

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