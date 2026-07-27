Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Should Open Alongside Rohit Sharma At 2027 ODI World Cup, Says Farokh Engineer

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's talent has got further validation as former India wicketkeeper-batter Farokh Engineer believes that the teenager should now be included in the ODI squad as well. The veteran also believes that Sooryavanshi should also be opening the innings alongside Rohit Sharma at the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup.

"A left-right combination would be ideal in ODIs. So, if Rohit is playing, and I think he should be playing, let him open with Sooryavanshi," Engineer said in an interview to PTI.

“A batsman like him (Sooryavanshi) is much better at opening because he finds bigger gaps in the field" Engineer added.

Engineer's comments comes after Sooryavanshi scored two fifties in the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe and was adjudged the Player of the Series.

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Although Sooryavanshi has only played in the T20Is internationally, Engineer in convinced that the teenager has done enough to deserve a place in India's ODI squad as well.

“This is probably the right time to draft Sooryavanshi into India's ODI side. I don't know why people distinguish so much between ODI and T20 because for me, a half-volley is a half-volley. He's been getting runs and he's got the confidence to open the innings.

“He'll win more matches for you than lose you. When he gives a start like that, the other players can have time to consolidate the innings and put on a big score,” Engineer noted.

The 88-year-old believes that to accommodate Sooryavanshi at the top of the order, captain Shubman Gill should bat at no.4.

“The ideal situation is Shubman Gill and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Gill is a class player. Gill, I think, is the best batsman in the team now. So, Gill should come at four,” Engineer said.

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Engineer thinks that Sooryavanshi should not be over-coached and called the young batter a "genius".

"Don't try to over-coach him. He's not from the MCC book of manual, which is completely out of date. He's a genius. Nor was Viv Richards. Viv was the best batsman I've ever seen play. But persevere with Sooryavanshi. He'll be a tremendous asset for India,” he concluded.

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