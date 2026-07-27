Tata Power Q1 Results: Profit Rises 11% Even As Margins Contract; Revenue Sees Modest Uptick

Tata Power Co. Ltd., saw a 11% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,176 crore, according to financial results data with regards to the quarter ended June 30, as per an exchange filing from the company on Monday. The company's profit in the preceding financial year was Rs 1,060 crore for the same aforementioned time period.

The firm's revenue saw a 5.6% uptick to Rs 19,051 crore, compared to Rs 18,035 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was down 3% to Rs 4,103 crore from Rs 4,139 crore in the previous fiscal. The Ebitda margin contracted to 21.1% from 22.9%.

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Tata Power Q1 Consolidated Earnings (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 5.6% to Rs. 19,051 crore versus Rs. 18,035 crore

EBITDA down 3% to Rs. 4,013 crore versus Rs. 4,139 crore

EBITDA margin at 21.1% versus 22.9%

Net profit up 10.9% to Rs. 1,176 crore versus Rs. 1,060 crore

Tata Power Share Price Movement

Share price of Tata Power Co, Ltd. saw a 0.79% uptick to settle at Rs 377.35, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.96% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 376.75, compared to its previous close of Rs 374.40. During today's trading session, Tata Power Company Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 374.45 to Rs 379.00.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 342.50 and a high of Rs 464.90. On the performance front, Tata Power Company Ltd. share price is down 4.55% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of Tata Power Company Ltd. is Rs 1.26 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 32.53.

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