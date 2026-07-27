HUDCO Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 35%, Dividend Declared; Check Record, Payout Details

Housing and Urban Development Corp Ltd., reported a 35% rise in its net profit for the June quarter, according to the consolidated financial results released on Monday. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 851 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27), up 35.1% from Rs 630 crore a year ago

Total income rose 27% YoY to Rs 3,737 crore in the June quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 2,945 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company declared its first interim dividend at Rs 1.25 per share on the face value of Rs 10 each for the fiscal 2026-2027. The record date has been fixed as July 31 to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of the payment of dividends.

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In an exchange filing, the company noted that, the process of payment of the interim dividend will be completed within 30 days of its declaration.



HUDCO Share Price

HUDCO shares closed 3.27% higher at Rs 202.15 apiece on the BSE on Monday. The shares have fallen 0.25% in one week and 3.29% in one month. The shares are down 11.50% year-to-date ad 7.88% in the last one year.

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