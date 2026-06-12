Bomb Scare: IndiGo's Delhi-Bound Flight Delayed After Threat Message On Tissue Paper

A Lucknow-Delhi IndiGo flight carrying around 180 passengers was grounded on Friday after a bomb threat was discovered written on a tissue paper inside one of the aircraft's lavatories, triggering a full security response at the airport.

Authorities later determined the threat was a hoax, PTI reported.

The flight was scheduled to depart Lucknow for Delhi at 10.45 am when the crew received information about a possible bomb threat on board shortly before departure, sources told PTI. The aircraft was immediately held back at the apron instead of proceeding for takeoff.

Security personnel launched a thorough inspection of the aircraft and surrounding areas as a precautionary measure. The scare had been set off after the tissue paper with the word "bomb" written on it was found in one of the plane's toilets, sources told PTI, prompting agencies to initiate a full sweep of the aircraft.

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Officials, however, did not find any explosive or harmful substance on board during the inspection. An official confirmed that no explosive material was recovered and said further legal and security procedures were underway.

Last month, a bomb threat written with lipstick forced an IndiGo flight from Dibrugarh to Kolkata to make an emergency landing.

Issuing false bomb threats to aircraft is a criminal offence under Indian law, and security agencies were conducting further legal proceedings in connection with Friday's incident, PTI said.

The passengers on board were left waiting as mandatory security protocols were completed before any clearance for departure could be given.

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