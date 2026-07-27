Rs 100-A-Day SIP: Can A Small Daily Saving Build Rs 1 Crore Corpus?

Building long-term wealth does not always require a large monthly investment. Starting with a modest amount and investing consistently over several years can create a sizable corpus, thanks to the power of compounding.

A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) allows investors to invest a fixed amount in mutual funds at regular intervals - daily, weekly, monthly or quarterly.

One of the biggest advantages of SIPs is flexibility. Investors can begin with as little as Rs 100 and increase their contributions over time as their income grows. Regular investing also helps average out the purchase cost of mutual fund units across different market cycles.

If you invest Rs 100 every day, it works out to roughly Rs 3,000 per month. Over time, the returns generated by the investment also begin to earn returns, creating the compounding effect that can significantly increase the overall corpus.

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Can Rs 100 A Day Grow To Rs 1 Crore?

Based on an assumed annual return of 12%, a monthly SIP of Rs 3,000 would need to continue for about 31 years to generate a corpus of over Rs 1 crore. During this period, the total investment would be around Rs 11.16 lakh, while the estimated returns would exceed Rs 92.74 lakh, taking the total value to nearly Rs 1.04 crore.

Assuming an annual return of 12%, continuing the investment for 30 years would result in a total investment of Rs 10.80 lakh. The estimated returns could be around Rs 81.63 lakh, taking the maturity corpus to approximately Rs 92.43 lakh.

Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs For 30 Years:

Daily investment: Rs 100

Monthly SIP: Rs 3,000

Tenure: 30 years

Total investment: Rs 10.80 lakh

Expected rate of return: 12% per annum

Estimated returns: Rs 81.63 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 92.43 lakh

Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs For 31 Years:

Daily investment: Rs 100

Monthly SIP: Rs 3,000

Tenure: 31 years

Total investment: Rs 11.16 lakh

Expected rate of return: 12% per annum

Estimated returns: Rs 92.74 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 1,03,90,369

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Even a small daily investment can grow into a sizable corpus when backed by consistency and a long investment horizon. The figures above are based on an assumed annual return of 12% and are meant for illustration only. Since mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, actual returns may vary depending on the performance of the scheme and market conditions.

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational purpose. Please consult registered financial advisors before taking investment decisions.

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