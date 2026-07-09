Want Rs 1 Crore Corpus By 2036? Here's The SIP Amount You Need To Start Investing Now

Long-term financial planning has never been more important. From purchasing a dream home to funding a child's international education or ensuring a worry-free retirement, major life goals require substantial savings. A Rs 1 crore corpus by 2036 may appear daunting at first glance, but for investors who start early and remain consistent, it is an achievable objective.

Backed by India's long-term economic growth and the power of compounding, building a Rs 1 crore corpus through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) in equity mutual funds is well within reach for disciplined investors. The key question is how much you need to set aside each month. The answer depends on your expected returns, investment horizon and risk appetite.

SIPs enable investors to contribute a fixed amount at regular intervals, typically every month, into mutual funds. Instead of trying to time the market, SIPs encourage consistent investing regardless of market movements.

Over the long term, investors also benefit from the power of compounding, where returns generated on investments begin earning returns themselves. This can significantly boost wealth creation over an extended investment horizon.

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Assuming you start investing now and continue until 2036, the required monthly SIP depends on the annual return your investments generate.

Here is the exact monthly SIP required to hit Rs 1 crore in 10 years at a 12% rate of return:

Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs (12% annual return):

Monthly investment: Rs 45,000

Tenure: 10 years

Total investment: Rs 54 lakh

Expected rate of returns: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 46.82 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 1.01 crore

On the other hand, here's how much investment would be required if the SIP yields a return of 15% per annum:

Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs (15% annual return):

Monthly investment: Rs 38,500

Tenure: 10 years

Total investment: Rs 46.2 lakh

Expected rate of returns: 15%

Estimated returns: Rs 55.06 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 1.01 crore

These figures account for the standard SIP formula with monthly compounding. Even small increases in the return rate or starting earlier can make a big difference.

A monthly investment of over Rs 35,000 can appear daunting, particularly in the early stages of a career. The good news is that incomes typically increase over time, whether through salary hikes, career progression or expanding business revenues, allowing investors to commit larger sums gradually.

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For investors with a long-term horizon, accumulating Rs 1 crore by 2036 is a realistic financial goal. The key lies in starting early, remaining consistent with SIP contributions and allowing compounding to build wealth over time. Rather than delaying investments in search of the perfect market conditions, a disciplined approach and periodic increases in contributions can prove far more rewarding.

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