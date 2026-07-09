Q1 Results Live Updates: GM Breweries Net Profit Jumps 45.6%, TCS, Anand Rathi Earnings In Focus On July 9

Q1 Results Live Updates: Every earnings season has a first mover, and for Indian markets, that is almost always TCS. The Tata Group IT giant reports its April–June 2026 numbers today, unofficially marking the start of Q1 FY27 results season. Ten companies are set to declare their Q1 results today.

Also reporting today are Anand Rathi Wealth and GM Breweries, alongside Eimco Elecon, Arunjyoti Bio Ventures, Asian Hotels (East), Cupid Breweries and Distilleries, Gujarat Hotels, Sidh Automobiles, and Supreme Infrastructure India.

Investors will also watch TCS's interim dividend announcement closely — Bloomberg consensus puts it at Rs 19.33 per share, though TCS has come in below expectations on this front in each of the past three financial years.

TCS' Deal wins and management commentary on client spending in the US and Europe will be equally — if not more — closely tracked than the headline numbers.

Follow this live blog for real-time updates as Q1 FY27 results are declared through the day.