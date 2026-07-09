Q1 Results Live Updates: GM Breweries Net Profit Jumps 45.6%, TCS, Anand Rathi Earnings In Focus On July 9
Q1 Results Live Updates: TCS kicks off Q1 FY27 earnings season today. Follow live updates on revenue, EBIT margins, deal wins, and dividend — plus GM Breweries and Anand Rathi Wealth results.
Q1 Results Live Updates: Every earnings season has a first mover, and for Indian markets, that is almost always TCS. The Tata Group IT giant reports its April–June 2026 numbers today, unofficially marking the start of Q1 FY27 results season. Ten companies are set to declare their Q1 results today.
Also reporting today are Anand Rathi Wealth and GM Breweries, alongside Eimco Elecon, Arunjyoti Bio Ventures, Asian Hotels (East), Cupid Breweries and Distilleries, Gujarat Hotels, Sidh Automobiles, and Supreme Infrastructure India.
Investors will also watch TCS's interim dividend announcement closely — Bloomberg consensus puts it at Rs 19.33 per share, though TCS has come in below expectations on this front in each of the past three financial years.
TCS' Deal wins and management commentary on client spending in the US and Europe will be equally — if not more — closely tracked than the headline numbers.
Follow this live blog for real-time updates as Q1 FY27 results are declared through the day.
Q1 Results Live Updates: GM Breweries Net Profit Soars 45.6%
- Net profit up 45.6% at Rs 37.7 crore vs Rs 25.9 crore
- Revenue up 25.8% at Rs 200 crore vs Rs 163 crore
- EBITDA up 52% at Rs 46.4 crore vs Rs 30.5 crore
- EBITDA margin at 23.2% vs 18.7%
Q1 Results Live Updates: Should You Buy TCS As It Slumps In Trade? Expert Weighs In
Gaurav Udani, Founder of Thincredblu Securities says, "This dip has to be seen as an investment opportunity, not a trade. On the monthly chart, TCS is approaching a strong long-term support zone of ₹1800-2000, a level that has held on previous occasions and reflects a valuation floor for a business of this quality. Q1 results are likely to reflect headwinds the market has already priced in, flat revenue growth and margin pressure from wage hikes. So the print itself shouldn't be a major surprise."
He adds that, "What matters more is management's commentary on the deal pipeline and how the AI-led shift is playing out, since that will shape sentiment beyond this quarter. Anyone buying at these levels needs to come in with a 2-3 year horizon, not a 2-3 week one; this is not a stock to trade around a single result. On that timeframe, a move toward Rs 3200 is a reasonable target, backed by TCS's scale, margin resilience, and dividend track record."
Q1 Results Live Updates: TCS Trading Lower Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Q1 Results Live Updates: GM Breweries Q1 — What To Expect?
GM Breweries had a mixed Q4 FY26 — revenue grew a strong 19.5% year-on-year to Rs 202 crore, and EBITDA more than doubled to Rs 52.4 crore — but net profit still fell 10.6% to Rs 54 crore. The gap between operating performance and the bottom line is the thread to pull today: whether that disconnect has narrowed in Q1 FY27 will be the central question when numbers drop.
The company declared a Rs 9 per share dividend for FY26. No guidance on the quarter ahead was offered at the time of Q4 results.
Q1 Results Live Updates: Anand Rathi Wealth Q1FY27 — What To Expect?
Anand Rathi Wealth comes into today's results on a strong run. In Q4 FY26, the wealth management firm posted revenue of Rs 287.82 crore — up nearly 30% year-on-year — and net profit of Rs 103.08 crore, a jump of over 40%. It also announced a 1:1 bonus share issue alongside a Rs 7 per share dividend, signalling confidence in the business.
AUM growth and net flows will be the key metrics — in a quarter where equity markets stayed largely range-bound, how much new money came in and stayed in will tell the story.
Q1 Results Live Updates: TCS Q1 Preview
TCS Q1 Preview (Consolidated, QoQ, Bloomberg Estimates)
- Revenue seen 1% higher at Rs 71,743 crore versus Rs 70,698 crore
- EBIT seen 3% lower at Rs 17,284 crore versus Rs 17,870
- EBIT Margin seen at 24.19% versus 25.27%
- Profit seen 2% lower at Rs 13,485 crore versus Rs 13,718 crore
Q1 Results Live Updates: Hello & Welcome
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s Q1FY27 earnings liveblog. I'm Yukta, and I'll take you through the all the earnings scheduled for today.
Ten companies report their April–June 2026 numbers today, including Tata Consultancy Services, GM Breweries and Anand Rathi Wealth.
Stay tuned for live updates and key highlights through the day.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.