Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6: India Schedule Today, Full Fixtures, Timings And Where To Watch

India secured its third silver medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after Gyaneshwari Yadav finished runner-up in the women's 53 kg weightlifting event in Glasgow. The silver took India's overall medal tally to five — one gold, three silver and one bronze — with all medals so far coming in weightlifting and para-powerlifting.

India will have another opportunity to add to its medal haul later in the day when Bindyarani Devi competes in the women's 58 kg weightlifting final, scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. IST.

Following Gyaneshwari's podium finish, India moved to eighth place in the Commonwealth Games medals table, trailing seventh-placed Malaysia on the basis of gold medals won.

India will look to add to its medal tally at the 2026 Commonwealth Games as athletes compete across weightlifting, boxing, athletics, swimming and para swimming on Tuesday, July 28.

ALSO READ: 'I Couldn't Stop My Tears': Mirabai Chanu Opens Up After Emotional CWG 2026 Gold

India At Commonwealth Games 2026: Players To Watch Today

1. Harjinder Kaur (Weightlifting)

2. Nirupama Devi Seram (Weightlifting)

3. Gulveer Singh (Athletics)

4. Pooja Singh (Athletics)

India will also have five boxers beginning their quarterfinal campaigns, while Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj and the para swimming duo of Karthik Budigina and Ali Imam will aim to progress through the heats.

Here's a look at India's schedule for July 28, Tuesday:

Swimming

3:26 PM: Sajan Prakash in Men's 50m Butterfly Heats

4:41 PM: Srihari Nataraj in Men's 100m Backstroke Heats

12:50 AM: Sajan Prakash in Men's 50m Butterfly Semifinal (if he qualifies from the heats)

1:33 AM: Srihari Nataraj in Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinal (if he qualifies from the heats)

Athletics

4:30 PM: Vishal TK and Rajesh Ramesh in Men's 400m Heats

11:35 PM: Pooja Singh in Women's High Jump Final (Medal Event)

12:55 AM: Gulveer Singh in Men's 10,000m Final (Medal Event)



Para Swimming

4:57 PM: Karthik Budigina and Ali Imam in Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Heats

11:37 PM: Karthik Budigina and Ali Imam in Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Final (Medal Event, if they qualify from the heats)



Weightlifting

6:30 PM: Nirupama Devi Seram in Women's 63kg Final (Medal Event)

11:00 PM: Harjinder Kaur in Women's 69kg Final (Medal Event)



Boxing

10:30 PM: Preeti Pawar vs Nicole Clyde (Northern Ireland) in Women's 54kg Quarterfinal

11:00 PM: Priya Ghanghas vs Niamh Mitchell (Scotland) in Women's 60kg Quarterfinal

11:30 PM: Parveen Hooda vs Sacha Hickey (England) in Women's 65kg Quarterfinal

12:15 AM: Jadumani Singh vs Mwengo Mwale (Zambia) in Men's 55kg Quarterfinal

1:30 AM: Kapil Pokhariya vs Robert McNulty (Scotland) in Men's 90kg Quarterfinal



Where To Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 In India

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

ALSO READ | CWG 2026: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Wins Third Consecutive Gold In Women's 48kg Category

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.