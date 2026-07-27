Govt Sets Up Task Force To Boost Toy Manufacturing, Exports; Targets 5% Of Global Market By 2032

The Centre has unveiled a dedicated task force to drive the growth of India's toy industry, setting an ambitious goal of securing a 5% share of the global toy market by 2032.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced the initiative as part of the Centre's broader push to strengthen domestic manufacturing, enhance local value addition and drive export growth.

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The newly formed task force will focus on recommending policy measures to strengthen manufacturing capabilities, improve product quality, foster innovation and help develop Indian toy brands that can compete effectively in global markets.

It will also focus on addressing industry challenges, promoting investments and integrating Indian manufacturers into global supply chains.

To support the sector, the government has also launched a comprehensive Toy Sector Playbook, designed as a practical guide for manufacturers and exporters.

The playbook provides detailed information on manufacturing best practices, export opportunities, intellectual property protection, quality standards and regulatory compliance, helping businesses navigate domestic as well as international markets.

The initiative will be steered under the government's SCALE (Steering Committee on Advancing Local Value-add and Exports) framework, which aims to facilitate industry consultations and develop a coordinated roadmap for boosting exports and strengthening local value addition across key sectors.

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India's toy industry has witnessed significant growth in recent years, supported by policy measures aimed at reducing imports, encouraging domestic production and improving quality standards.

The government believes the latest measures will help create a globally competitive ecosystem, generate employment and position India as a major manufacturing hub for toys.

With the new task force and sector-specific playbook, the Centre is seeking to provide a long-term policy push that enables Indian toy makers to expand their global footprint while strengthening the country's manufacturing and export capabilities.

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