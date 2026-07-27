UGC NET 2026 Answer Key LIVE Updates: NTA To Release June Response Sheet Soon; Objection Details Inside

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 session shortly, although the examination authority has not yet announced an official release date. Track this space for the latest updates.

More than three weeks after the examination concluded, candidates continue to await the answer key, response sheets and question papers, which will be made available on the official UGC NET portal. The documents will enable aspirants to estimate their scores before the declaration of results.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30 and July 5 at centres across the country.

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Along with the provisional answer key, the NTA will publish candidates' recorded responses and the question papers. Applicants who identify discrepancies in the provisional key will be allowed to raise objections by submitting supporting evidence and paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged, according to the examination guidelines.

The objection window is expected to remain open for two to three days, as per official information. All challenges received within the stipulated period will be reviewed by subject experts before the final answer key is prepared.

The final answer key will form the basis for the declaration of UGC NET June 2026 results.

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UGC NET is conducted to determine eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in universities and higher education institutions across India.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UGC NET website for updates on the answer key, objection window and result schedule.

A total of 7,52,007 candidates appeared for the UGC NET June session exam last year. Out of these, 5,269 candidates qualified for JRF and Assistant Professor; 54, 885 applicants qualified for Assistant Professor and Admission to PhD; and 1,28,179 qualified for PhD only.

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