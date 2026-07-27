Vodafone Idea Rs 200 Recharge: OTT, Data & More — Here's What You Get In New Vi Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has rolled out a new Rs 200 prepaid recharge, bringing together OTT content, live TV and mobile data in a single entertainment bundle.

The telecom operator said the Vi Movies & TV pack aims to provide a unified entertainment experience by bringing multiple OTT platforms, live TV and digital content under a single recharge, eliminating the need for separate subscription.

The prepaid recharge is valid for 28 days and includes access to 20 OTT platforms, over 200 live TV channels, 30GB of high-speed data, and unlimited 5G for eligible users in supported 5G coverage areas.

Available through the Vi Movies & TV content aggregation platform, the recharge combines a wide range of streaming services under one subscription.

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The bundled OTT catalogue includes JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, FanCode, ManoramaMAX, Playflix, Klikk, Atrangii, Chaupal, OTTplay Live, Pocket Films, YuppTV, Addatimes, Kanccha Lannka, TimesPlay and NextGTV, among others.

According to Vodafone Idea, the content library spans 16 languages, offering a mix of regional, national and international entertainment to cater to diverse viewing preferences across India.

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Besides entertainment, the recharge includes 30GB of mobile data, while users with compatible devices and access to Vi's 5G network can also enjoy Unlimited 5G benefits.

The subscription supports usage on up to four devices simultaneously, with concurrent streaming on two screens across supported OTT platforms.

SonyLIV remains an exception to the dual-screen streaming feature.

The Rs 200 Vi Movies & TV prepaid pack is available for purchase through the Vi app as well as other online and offline recharge channels, offering customers an affordable way to combine entertainment and connectivity under a single plan.

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