'Oil Dropped, Stocks Rose': Trump Defends Iran Pause, But Warns Of Strikes If Talks Fail

A window of diplomacy has opened between the US and Iran after President Donald Trump temporarily paused military strikes, saying the move was intended to give negotiations a final chance while warning that Washington could quickly resume military operations if talks fail.

Speaking to Axios, Trump said he put planned military strikes on hold because the US is engaged in "very deep talks" with Iran, signalling that Washington wants to give diplomacy an opportunity before considering further military action.

He stressed that the window for diplomacy is rapidly closing, saying there is little time left for negotiations and warning that the talks must progress quickly or risk collapsing altogether.

Trump also pointed to the market reaction following the decision, saying the pause had helped calm investor nerves.

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"Oil dropped, stocks rose," he said, suggesting financial markets viewed the temporary de-escalation as a positive development.

However, the US president made it clear that the suspension of military action should not be interpreted as a permanent shift in strategy.

He warned that the US remains prepared to return to military operations if diplomatic efforts fail to deliver results.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, where concerns over potential escalation between the US and Iran have kept global energy markets and investors on edge.

Any renewed military confrontation in the region could disrupt oil supplies, push crude prices higher and trigger fresh volatility across financial markets.

Trump's remarks suggest that while the US administration is giving diplomacy the first opportunity, it continues to keep the military option in reserve, with investors closely monitoring the outcome of the high-stakes negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

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