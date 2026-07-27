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Saudi Arabia Says Under Attack From Iraqi Militia Drones; Vows Retaliation

According to a statement, the unmanned aerial vehicles made an effort to strike oil facilities in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia.

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Saudi Arabia Says Under Attack From Iraqi Militia Drones; Vows Retaliation
Middle East has been on the edge since late February, after the outbreak of US-Iran war.
(Representative image: PTI/AP)

Saudi Arabia's air defence systems have destroyed drones from Iraq, Al Jazeera reported, citing a statement issued by the kingdom's defence ministry.

According to the statement, the unmanned aerial vehicles made an effort to strike oil facilities in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia.

The ministry claimed that armed organisations in Iraq with ties to Iran fired the drones.

(This is a developing story)

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