Weightlifter Raja Muthupandi Wins CWG 2026 Silver; PM Modi Hails Achievement, CM Vijay Announces Reward

Indian weightlifter Raja Muthupandi continued the country's impressive run at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow by winning the silver medal in the men's 65kg event on Sunday. Following his achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Tamil Nadu lifter, while Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay announced a cash reward of Rs. 30 lakh in recognition of his outstanding performance.

Muthupandi finished with a combined lift of 286kg, comprising a 126kg snatch and a 160kg clean and jerk, to secure second place on the podium. Malaysia's Aznil Bidin claimed the gold medal with a Commonwealth Games record total of 299kg.

Muthupandi displayed remarkable resilience throughout the competition. After failing his opening 126kg snatch attempt, he recovered to clear the weight on his second attempt before narrowly missing 129kg. In the clean and jerk, he once again bounced back after an unsuccessful opening lift of 158kg, successfully lifting 160kg on his second attempt to seal the silver medal.

Prime Minister Modi sent his greetings via a post on X.

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Meanwhile, Vijay announced the cash incentive for Muthupandi, describing his achievement as a proud moment for both Tamil Nadu and the nation. The weightlifter, who hails from Thoothukudi district, was lauded for his perseverance and determination on the international stage.

The Chief Minister said the reward was being presented in recognition of Raja's outstanding achievement and expressed confidence that his success would inspire aspiring athletes across Tamil Nadu.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Raja Muthupandi for winning the silver medal in the men's 65kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. His success is a matter of immense pride for Tamil Nadu. May this achievement inspire our youth, and I wish him many more victories that will bring honour to both Tamil Nadu and the nation," Vijay said in a statement.

Raja's silver on Day 4 of the Games came after Rishikanta Singh Chanambam won silver in the men's 60kg category with a personal-best performance. Earlier in the day, Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu completed a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games gold medals by winning the women's 48kg event, capping another successful day for India in weightlifting.

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