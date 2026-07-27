Indus Towers Q1 Results: Profit Flat As Margins Narrow; Revenue Up 5%

Indus Towers Ltd.' saw a 0.5% uptick in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,746 crore, according to financial results data with regards to the quarter ended June 30, as per an exchange filing from the company on Monday. The company's profit in the preceding financial year was Rs 8,058 crore for the same aforementioned time period.

The telecom infra company's revenue saw a 4.6% uptick to Rs 8,431 crore, compared to Rs 8,058 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was down 3% to Rs 4,521 crore from Rs 4,390 crore in the previous fiscal. The Ebitda margin contracted to 53.6% from 54.5%.

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Indus Towers Q1 Results (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 4.6% to Rs. 8,431 crore versus Rs. 8,058 crore

Ebitda up 3% to Rs. 4,521 crore versus Rs. 4,390 crore

Ebitda margin at 53.6% versus 54.5%

Net profit up 0.5% to Rs. 1,746 crore versus Rs. 1,737 crore

Other income at Rs. 121 crore versus Rs. 85 crore

Indus Towers Q1 Stock Price Movement

Indus Towers Ltd.'s share price saw a 1.82% downturn to settle at Rs 387.40, compared to a 0.96% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

As of 27 July 2026, Indus Towers Ltd. share price is Rs 387.40. The stock opened at Rs 396.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 394.60. During today's trading session, Indus Towers Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 382.50 to Rs 397.25.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 312.55 and a high of Rs 481.50. On the performance front, Indus Towers Ltd. share price is down 1.56% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Indus Towers Ltd. is Rs 93,232.67 crore, with a P/E ratio of 9.97.

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