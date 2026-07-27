Khushi Kapoor To Lead Mom 2, Sequel To Sridevi's Acclaimed Thriller — When Is It Releasing?

Khushi Kapoor is reportedly gearing up for one of the biggest projects of her career with Mom 2, the sequel to Sridevi's critically acclaimed 2017 thriller. According to a report by Free Press Journal, the film is expected to arrive in theatres in November 2026.

Produced by her father Boney Kapoor, the emotional thriller has been filmed extensively in Noida and Greece and also stars Jisshu Sengupta and Karishma Tanna in pivotal roles.

Khushi Kapoor Takes Forward Mom Legacy

For Khushi Kapoor, Mom 2 marks a significant milestone as she steps into a project closely associated with her late mother, Sridevi. The original Mom, directed by Ravi Udyawar, became one of Sridevi's most-celebrated performances and was her final film before her death in February 2018.

Following her passing, Sridevi was posthumously honoured with the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film.

After making her acting debut as Betty in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, Khushi appeared in films such as Loveyapa and Nadaaniyan. Mom 2 is now being viewed as an important film in her evolving career.

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Early Reactions Hint At A Strong Performance

According to the FPJ report, a source who watched the film's early footage praised Khushi's performance, saying she appears transformed as an actor in the sequel. The source reportedly said that audiences would notice a more mature screen presence and emotional depth in her portrayal.

The insider also noted that while comparisons between Sridevi and Khushi's sister Janhvi Kapoor have often been made over the years, Mom 2 could lead audiences to see similarities between Khushi and her mother as well.

A New Chapter In Her Career

The source further claimed that Khushi has dedicated herself completely to the film, with the performance reflecting her growth as an actor. If the reported release schedule remains unchanged, Mom 2 will bring Khushi back to the big screen in November 2026, while also continuing the legacy of one of Sridevi's most memorable films.

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