Malayalam, Telugu And Tamil OTT Releases This Weekend: Rao Bahadur, Chinna China Aasai, And More

Looking for your next South Indian binge? This week's OTT lineup has something for every mood from gripping thrillers and mythological adventures to heartwarming romances and crime dramas. Here's a look at the latest Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu releases streaming across OTT platforms.

Balan: The Boy

After a well-received theatrical run, this Malayalam psychological thriller is available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Directed by Chidambaram and penned by Jithu Madhavan, it centres on a teenage boy determined to trace his missing mother, slowly unearthing painful family secrets along the way. The film leans on Adhisheshan K.R., Farzana Palathingal, Muhammed Zinaan, Jean Paul Lal, and Tovino Thomas in key roles. Sushin Shyam's haunting score and atmospheric visuals add weight to a familiar coming-of-age mystery, making it an emotionally resonant watch.

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: July 31, 2026

Chinna China Aasai

This Malayalam romantic drama, directed and written by Varsha Vasudev, moves from theatres to JioHotstar, streaming in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Set in Varanasi, the story traces how two strangers form a quiet, meaningful bond through everyday conversations and shared moments. Indrans, Madhoo, Aparna Balamurali, Vishnu Agasthya, Kaali Venkat, and Jaffer Sadiq lead the cast. With gentle pacing, scenic visuals, and Govind Vasantha's tender music, the film keeps things simple yet heartfelt, offering a comforting take on love without relying on dramatic twists.

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: July 28, 2026

Lenin

Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, this Telugu action-drama-romance is set to premiere on ZEE5, with a release time of 12 PM IST. Originally shot in Telugu and Russian, it will stream in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Russian, reaching audiences across India. The cast includes Bhagyashri Borse, Akhil Akkineni, Easwari Rao, Pramod Panju, and Getup Srinu. While full plot details remain under wraps, the film promises an emotional mix of action and romance, backed by an international touch through its bilingual roots.

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: August 21, 2026

Rao Bahadur

Directed by Venkatesh Maha, the film stars Satyadev Kancharana, Deepa Thomas, Vikas Muppala, Anand Bharathi, Bala Parasar, Pranay Vaka, Kunal Kaushik, and Master Kiran. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Blending drama with horror elements, the film is expected to explore intense, unsettling themes wrapped in a gripping narrative, adding to Netflix's growing regional horror slate.

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 7, 2026

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Anomie

Available in Malayalam and Tamil, Anomie follows Zaara, a sister pushing hard for answers in her brother's unsolved case. After days of investigation leading nowhere, she decides to confront the police officer handling it directly. As her faith in the system weakens, she begins chasing the truth through unconventional means. The film builds tension around themes of justice, trust, and personal resolve, positioning itself as a gritty, emotionally driven thriller about one woman's refusal to give up.

Streaming Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: July 24, 2026

Con City

This Tamil crime thriller drops this week, available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The story follows a set of characters whose paths cross within a city's shadowy underworld, pulling them into a web of deceit and danger. Marked by emotional confrontations and sharp twists, the film keeps tension high throughout. With its fast pace and layered characters, Con City is shaping up as a solid pick for fans who enjoy high-stakes crime dramas with unpredictable turns.

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 24, 2026

Nagabandham

Streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, Nagabandham is a fantasy-adventure that pairs mythology with action. The story follows a driven protagonist chasing the truth behind an ancient serpent legend tied to a mysterious relic. Rich visuals and fantastical elements drive the narrative forward at a brisk pace. Aiming squarely at fans of mythological adventure, the film leans into supernatural intrigue and grand landscapes to build an immersive world, promising an entertaining ride for those drawn to legend-based storytelling.

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: July 24, 2026

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