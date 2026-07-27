The Power List of India Inc: FM Sitharaman Honours Winners Of NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026

The NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026 celebrated the people and institutions whose decisions are shaping the direction of Indian enterprise and the country's economic ambition. That ambition was also at the heart of the conversations at the awards ceremony - about a world being reshaped by geopolitical disruption, economic uncertainty and climate volatility.

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, the Chief Guest, placed the celebrations within the larger realities confronting India and the global economy.

In a wide-ranging conversation, she spoke about the impact of the war in West Asia on energy, trade and supply chains, as well as the challenges posed by El Nino and uncertain rainfall across different parts of the country.

She also referred to the government's response to the concerns raised by students following the Gen Z protests in New Delhi, stressing the importance of listening when young people raise their voices collectively and responding through dialogue and timely action.

The Finance Minister spoke of the resilience demonstrated by Indian industries through periods of geopolitical conflict, volatile commodity prices and global uncertainty. Despite difficult conditions, Indian businesses had continued to invest, manufacture, innovate and create employment.

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It was this spirit of resilience, ambition and institution-building that defined the winners of the awards.

Dilip Shanghvi, Executive Chairman, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., was honoured as the India Business Icon, while Anish Shah, Group CEO and Managing Director, Mahindra Group, was named Business Leader of the Year.

Capt. Jagmohan, IN (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, received the Business Leader of the Year - PSU award. The Financial Powerhouse of the Year - PSU honour went to the State Bank of India, represented by C.S. Setty, Chairman, SBI.

Godrej Properties, represented by Nadir Godrej, Chairperson, Godrej Industries Group, was named Green Champion of the Year, while Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, Nykaa, was honoured as Trailblazer of the Year.

The Wealth Creator of the Year award went to BSE, represented by S. Ramamurthy, Managing Director and CEO, BSE. Tata Electronics, represented by Dr. Randhir Thakur, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Electronics, was recognised as India's Atmanirbharta Champion.

The Philanthropist of the Year award recognised the contribution of Kiran Nadar and Shiv Nadar, with Kiran Nadar receiving the honour.

Shriram Finance, represented by Parag Sharma, Managing Director and CEO, Shriram Finance, was named Financial Powerhouse of the Year. Delhivery, represented by Sahil Barua, CEO and Co-Founder, received the New Economy Leader of the Year award.

The AI Champion of the Year award went to Sarvam AI, represented by Dr. Vivek Raghavan, Co-Founder, Sarvam AI.

Together, the winners represented the breadth of India Inc. - from pharmaceuticals, mobility and defence manufacturing to banking, capital markets, technology, logistics, real estate and philanthropy. Their work reflects an India strengthening its institutions, building its own capabilities and creating businesses with the confidence to compete globally.

The evening also brought together some of the most influential voices of India Inc. Noel N. Tata, Zia Mody, Raamdeo Agrawal, Nadir Godrej, Cyril Shroff, U.K. Sinha, Jayant Sinha and Ramesh Damani were among those present, representing decades of experience across enterprise, finance, law, governance and institution-building.

The winners were selected through a rigorous evaluation process by a distinguished jury chaired by Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises.

Among the other distinguished members of the jury were Noel N. Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts; Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas; Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon Group; U.K. Sinha, Former Chairman, SEBI; Jayant Sinha, President, Everstone Group, Visiting Professor at the London School of Economics and Former MoS, Finance & Civil Aviation; Ramesh Damani, Value Investor and Member, BSE; and C.S. Setty, Chairman, State Bank of India.

Speaking about the awards, Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV, said: "The NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards celebrate leadership that matters - leadership that builds institutions, creates value, strengthens trust and contributes to India's larger growth story."

"This year's winners represent the ambition and diversity of Indian enterprise. Together, they reflect a country that is building with greater confidence, competing with greater purpose and developing the capabilities required to shape its own future."

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India, the process partner for the event said, "India stands at a defining moment in its economic journey - the choices business leaders make today will shape the nation we become tomorrow. We believe that the story of Viksit Bharat will ultimately be written not in policy alone, but in boardrooms, factories, and marketplaces across the country - by leaders who have the courage to build for the long term, the discipline to govern well, and the conviction to grow in ways that lift not just their enterprises, but the economy and society around them."

"It is a privilege for PwC India to partner with NDTV Profit on the Business Leadership Awards, and to stand alongside a jury and a process that seeks not just to celebrate performance, but to recognise the kind of leadership our nation needs at this moment - leadership that builds trust as deliberately as it builds scale, and that sees every enterprise's success as inseparable from India's own."

"It is a privilege for PwC India to partner with NDTV Profit on a process that recognises leadership which builds trust as deliberately as it builds scale, and sees every enterprise's success as inseparable from India's own," he added.

Tamanna Inamdar, Managing Editor, NDTV Profit, said: "Bringing the NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards back after a 13-year hiatus has been a monumental milestone, and we have truly returned with a bang. Having the who's who and the absolute royalty of corporate India in attendance is a strong testament to the growing recognition of NDTV Profit as a powerful, trusted brand."

"Our goal has always been to recognise the very best and brightest of India Inc., and honoring visionaries across categories like India Business Icon, Business Leader of the Year, and Green Champion of the Year reflects the dynamic evolution of Indian business."

The NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026 celebrated leadership that is consequential, credible and impactful. The winners came from different sectors and different generations of enterprise, but together they reflected an India becoming more ambitious, more capable and more confident of its place in the world.

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