Spotify Down? Outage Complaints Spike On DownDetector As US Users Face App Glitches

Music streaming platform Spotify is facing multiple prominent glitches according to DownDetector.com, with upto 478 users based in the US reporting problems with the platform on Monday.

Up to 32% of the users reported difficulties with audio streaming, 30% of the users faced issues with the app and 28% flagged problems with the website.

Users reported errors such as the platform showing a 'Can't play this right now' notification when they attempted to listen to tracks, as per Spotify's 'Ongoing Issues' page on it's community message board. Users from Asia also mentioned seeing 'Something went wrong' and 'Page not available' error messages when attempting to access the online web player and/or the desktop application.

Spotify has acknowledged these reports, with a post from its official 'X' account for status reports stating that the company was aware of these issues and is currently looking into them.

"We're aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!," the company said.

ALSO READ: Spotify Slashes Subscription Rates In India, Phases Out Premium Lite; Check Revised Prices

As per the website's heat map, users from Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco saw a majority of the reports, with Washington, Dallas, Phoenix, Seattle, Austin and Miami.

This development comes after the music platform slashed prices for its subscription tiers in May, along with phasing out its premium lite plan for users, as per updated information on Spotify's website.

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