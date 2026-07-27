'Will Do Whatever It Takes': Iran Bets Israel Won't Allow US, Saudi To Close Nuclear Deal

Israel "will do whatever it takes to prevent the transfer of (nuclear) technologies" to the Middle Eastern nations, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in a press briefing, while adding that peaceful use of nuclear energy is "everyone's right".



Baghaei underlined that the Islamic Republic will defend itself for as long as required and will not permit the United States to choose when war and peace will break out.

"What is fundamental for us is national interests," Baghaei said during his weekly press conference on Monday in response to allegations about Tehran and Washington's response to mediation suggestions made by Pakistan and Qatar. "Our path is determined by security and national interests, and decisions about these issues are made using a particular procedure," he said, as reported by Fars News Agency.

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Baghaei said that although the US and the "Zionist regime" had the goal in this war to subjugate Iran. "This is merely flailing about in the disgrace they themselves have created," he argued.

"We hold the United States responsible for the military aggression against Iran, and we cannot ignore the participation of certain regional countries in this aggression," Baghaei stated.

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