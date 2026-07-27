Is US Running Low On Munitions? Trump Says 'Far More Than Needed', Shares AI Iran Strike Images

US President Donald Trump dismissed reports that the United States is running low on munitions amid its ongoing conflict with Iran, asserting that the country possesses more than enough military supplies.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal , Trump said, “We have far more munitions than anyone in the world, and far more than we need,” rejecting speculation that US stockpiles have been depleted by the hostilities.

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At the same time, Trump intensified his rhetoric against Iran through a series of AI-generated images posted on his Truth Social platform, many of which appeared to target the country's strategic energy infrastructure. Trump posted the series with an AI-generated image showing an Iranian ship engulfed in a massive explosion.

The image was accompanied by the caption, “NO MORE ENGINES,” while in another he can be seen looking closely at a fighter jet firing on Iran with the caption, “GUARDIAN ANGELS OF THE WORLD.”

One of the posts featured warplanes striking an oil facility under the caption “STRIKE ON KHARG,” an apparent reference to Kharg Island, Iran's principal oil export terminal and a critical hub for the country's energy exports.

The social media campaign continued with multiple AI-generated variations of an image showing Trump aboard what appeared to be an Iranian oil tanker while holding an American flag. Several versions also depicted US soldiers, while one included figures resembling Iranian religious leaders. Each of these posts carried the caption, “It's Our Oil Tanker Now!”

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US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz stated on Sunday on Fox News that President Trump has halted strikes against Iran for a second consecutive night to allow room for diplomatic negotiations. According to Waltz, the president is intentionally giving the talks "some space" and "a little bit of room."

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