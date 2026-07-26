World War II's Normandy D-Day Beaches Win UNESCO World Heritage Status

UNESCO has granted World Heritage status to the Normandy beaches, where Allied forces launched the landmark D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944, a turning point in World War II.

Announcing the decision on Sunday, UNESCO said the Normandy coastline represents an "exceptional cultural landscape", reflecting both the historic events of June 6, 1944, and the generations of remembrance that have followed.

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The organisation said the beaches stand as a powerful symbol of the sacrifices made during one of history's most significant military operations.

The D-Day landings marked a decisive turning point in World War II.

On June 6, 1944, about 156,000 Allied troops stormed the beaches of northern France or were dropped behind German lines in a massive coordinated assault against Adolf Hitler's forces.

The invasion paved the way for the liberation of France and accelerated the collapse of Nazi Germany.

The operation unfolded across five beaches — Utah and Omaha, where American troops landed; Gold and Sword, assigned to British forces; and Juno, where Canadian troops came ashore.

Soldiers from Belgium, Norway, Poland, Luxembourg, Greece, Czechoslovakia, New Zealand and Australia also participated, alongside 177 French commandos.

Today, the Normandy beaches remain among the world's most important sites of remembrance, drawing millions of visitors every year.

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They regularly host commemorations attended by leaders from France, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, honouring the courage and sacrifice of those who took part in the operation that changed the course of World War II.

The recognition acknowledges the beaches' exceptional historical importance and their lasting role in preserving the memory of the Allied campaign that helped liberate Europe from Nazi Germany.

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