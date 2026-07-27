School Holiday: Are Schools Closed In Mumbai, Thane, Palghar Today? IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Heavy Rains

Active monsoon conditions are set to persist across Maharashtra's coastal belt, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane. While, Palghar is slated to experience a generally cloudy sky paired with spells of moderate rain as active monsoon systems persist across the region. Residents should prepare for continued moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms.

Furthermore, a high-wave warning predicts swells of up to 3.2 metres along the coast of Navi Mumbai, prompting authorities to advise extreme caution for nearshore recreation and marine operations as they monitor potential waterlogging and localised flooding.

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According to the IMD, as of 8:30 pm IST on July 26, 2026, Mumbai recorded a temperature hovering around 27°C under highly humid conditions, with humidity ranging between 89% and 94%. Winds were blowing from the west at 7.4 km/h.

The IMD has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings for several parts of the state, raising concerns over school operations as the monsoon continues to intensify across Mumbai and nearby regions.

Despite the widespread weather alerts, no school holiday has been announced for Monday, July 27, by the authorities. School closures continue to be decided by district administrations based on local weather conditions, flooding, waterlogging and safety assessments. Authorities have advised parents and students to follow official notifications issued by their respective schools and local administrations before leaving for classes.

Maharashtra remains under close watch as heavy rain continues to affect several districts. While Mumbai, Thane and Palghar have witnessed intermittent showers in recent days, authorities have not announced a fresh closure of schools.

Any decision to suspend classes will be taken by local civic bodies depending on rainfall intensity and ground conditions.

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The IMD has urged residents in affected areas to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall, and monitor official weather bulletins. With the monsoon expected to remain active over the coming days, district administrations are likely to continue reviewing the situation and issuing school-related advisories wherever required.

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