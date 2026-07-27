The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 10: Christopher Nolan's Film Sees Weekend Boost, Check Earnings

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continued its strong run at the Indian box office, as the film held steady through its second weekend.

As the turnout on sunday increased, the fantasy epic registered another day of growth, inching closer to the Rs 120 crore mark in India while maintaining an impressive hold across major centres.

Box Office Report

On July 26 (Day 10), The Odyssey earned Rs 11.45 crore, a 3.6% increase over the Rs 11.05 crore collected on previous day.

With this, the film's India net collection has climbed to Rs 119.65 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 142.86 crore. It played across 4,638 shows on Day 10.

Occupancy Remains Strong

The English version continued to drive the film's performance, collecting Rs 9.75 crore from 2,843 shows with an impressive 78% overall occupancy.

Audience turnout improved steadily through the day, rising from 23.11% in the morning to 54.22% in the afternoon before peaking at 57.33% in the evening. Night shows recorded 38.11% occupancy.

The Hindi version contributed Rs 1.40 crore from 1,495 shows, recording 23% overall occupancy. Footfalls rose from 11.42% in the morning to 30.58% in the afternoon and 31.08% in the evening, before settling at 23.58% during the night.

Meanwhile, the Telugu version collected Rs 0.20 crore from 238 shows with 23% occupancy, while the Tamil version earned Rs 0.10 crore from 62 shows, registering a healthy 47% occupancy.

Box Office Journey So Far

Released on July 17, The Odyssey opened with Rs 17.40 crore, followed by Rs 22 crore on Day 2 and Rs 21.90 crore on Day 3. Collections then dropped to Rs 8 crore on Day 4, rose slightly to Rs 8.35 crore on Day 5, before settling at Rs 6.50 crore and Rs 6.15 crore on Days 6 and 7 respectively, ending its opening week with Rs 90.30 crore.

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The second weekend gave the film fresh momentum, with collections rising from Rs 6.85 crore on Friday to Rs 11.05 crore on Saturday and Rs 11.45 crore on Sunday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 119.65 crore.

About The Odyssey

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer's legendary Greek epic. The film follows Odysseus on his perilous journey home after the Trojan War, where he encounters mythical creatures and deadly obstacles.

The ensemble cast includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o.

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