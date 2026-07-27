Indus Towers Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Key Things To Watch

Indus Towers Ltd., the company that provides passive infrastructure services to mobile network operators, is set to announce its results for the April to June period on Monday, July 27.

The earnings report will provide a snapshot of the company's financial performance during the April-June quarter, including revenue, profit, margins and management commentary.

Here are all the details about Indus Towers Ltd. Q1FY27 report:

Indus Towers Q1 FY27: Earnings Call Schedule

To discuss the quarterly performance, the company will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 28 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. IST. During this session, the management is expected to provide insights into the financial performance, operational developments, and future business outlook while also addressing queries from analysts and investors.

“The call will take place at 2:30 p.m. IST (5:00 p.m. in Singapore and Hong Kong, 10.00 a.m. in UK {London} and 5:00 a.m. in the US {Eastern Standard Time}) on Tuesday, July 28,” it said.

Indus Towers Q1 FY27: What To Watch Out For

Investors will closely monitor these key metrics when Indus Towers reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Revenue growth

EBITDA and net profit

Tower additions, co-locations and average sharing ratio

Collection of outstanding dues and payment trends

Progress in telecom operators' 5G rollout

Capital expenditure

FY27 management guidance

Indus Towers Share Price Performance

In the last five trading sessions, Indus Towers shares declined around 3%. The stock has fallen about 4.5% over the past six months and is down around 6% on a year-to-date basis. Over the last one year, it has slipped nearly 2%.

The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 481.55 on the NSE on February 19, 2026, while its 52-week low of Rs 312.60 was recorded on September 3, 2025.

Indus Towers Q1 FY27: Trading Window Closure

In a separate regulatory communication, Indus Towers has informed that its trading window will remain closed in accordance with the ‘SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations'.

The trading window for all designated persons and their immediate relatives has remained closed from June 26 and will continue until 48 hours after the announcement of the Q1 financial results to the stock exchanges.

Indus Towers Q4FY26 Results

In Q4FY26, Indus Towers reported consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 8,101 crores, up 4.8% Y-o-Y. In Q4FY25, the revenue stood at Rs 7,727 crore. Consolidated Ebitda at Rs 4,464 crore v Rs 4,395 crore, up 1.6% YoY. Profit after tax remained largely flat at Rs 1,793 crore. During this period, the Ebitda margin was reported to be 55.1%.

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