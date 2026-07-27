Vivo S2 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Launch: Expected Specs, Price And Release Date

Vivo has offered the first official glimpse of the upcoming Vivo S2, teasing the smartphone ahead of its India launch and signalling the return of the company's S-series lineup to the country after the Vivo S1 debuted in 2019.

While the company has not announced an official launch date, recent reports suggest the handset could arrive in early August.

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In a teaser video shared on X, Vivo showcased a portion of the Vivo S2's rear panel, revealing a pill-shaped horizontal camera island positioned near the top.

The module houses two large circular camera rings on the left, alongside a separate circular element that appears to be a light ring.

The teaser closely matches previously leaked dummy units, which hinted at a polycarbonate frame and rear panel. Those leaks also suggested the smartphone could feature a curved display on the front with a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

The dummy units surfaced in black and rose gold finishes, although an earlier report had pointed to Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze and Silk White colour options.

According to recent leaks, the Vivo S2 may launch in India on August 6, with sales expected to begin on August 11. Vivo, however, has not confirmed either date.

The smartphone is tipped to arrive in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants. Earlier retail listings suggested internal demo prices of Rs. 38,000 and Rs. 42,000, while another listing indicated the 8GB + 128GB model could carry a price tag of Rs. 43,000.

These figures were reportedly meant for internal retail systems and may not represent the final retail pricing.

Previous reports have suggested the Vivo S2 could feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an in-display fingerprint sensor and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

However, another report claims the handset may instead be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 processor.

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The Vivo S2 is also expected to pack a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and support for 4K video recording on both the front and rear cameras.

It is further tipped to house a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Vivo has yet to confirm the smartphone's launch date, specifications or pricing.

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