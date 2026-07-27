Esha Singh Wins ISSF World Cup Gold, Manu Bhaker Claims Bronze In 25m Pistol

India's Esha Singh clinched the gold medal after defeating Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, who settled for bronze, in the women's 25m pistol event at the ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) on Monday. The result gave India a double podium finish in the event.

The 21-year-old Esha delivered a commanding performance in the final, registering 40 hits to secure the gold medal. Paris 2024 double Olympic medallist Manu battled through a closely contested final, surviving a crucial shoot-off before finishing with 28 hits to claim bronze.

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The Indian shooters had laid the foundation in the qualification round, with Manu topping the standings after scoring 586-20x. Esha followed closely in second place with 585-18x, as both advanced comfortably to the eight-shooter final.

Former Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat finished with 582-16x in qualification. Simranpreet Kaur Brar (576-20x) and Abhidnya Ashok Patil (573-16x) also put in steady performances while competing under Ranking Points Only (RPO) status.

Speaking after her victory, Esha reflected on the challenge of handling expectations following her record-breaking performance at the ISSF World Cup in Munich earlier this season.

"This match was very pressure-riding for me because of the previous medal I had. The better you get in your event, the more you feel that weight of prestige you have to conquer. I'm happy that I was able to get past it today and grateful that I had the ability to endure it," she said.

"I really love competing here in Hangzhou. Recalling how the competition went during the Asian Games, where I won four medals, I was really excited to come back. Being familiar with the range, the lighting, and the atmosphere in the final hall definitely counted in my favour," she added.

"While the medal surely boosts my confidence, the experience I gained from this competitive match will help even more as we look ahead to major assignments like the World Championships and Asian Games."

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal congratulated both Esha and Manu by saying: "Nari Shakti in a frame..."

Manu said the bronze medal would serve as an important confidence booster for the rest of the season.

The gold marked another milestone in Esha's career. The Hyderabad shooter had earlier this season created history at the ISSF World Cup in Munich by setting both the senior and junior world records with 43 hits in the final.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated the Indian shooters on their performances.

"Congratulations to Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker on winning Gold and Bronze in the women's 25m Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou. The entire nation is proud of you both!" he posted on X.

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