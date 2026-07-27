Houthis Claim Attack On Saudi's East-West Supply Lines Linking To Red Sea

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Monday they had targeted several sensitive crude oil supply and transportation sites linked to eastern Saudi Arabia and the Red Sea oil export hub of Yanbu, according to a report by Reuters.

The report also claimed that Saudi state-owned oil producer Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for a comment

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree noted that the operation was carried out in response to what he described as Saudi drone incursions into Yemeni airspace.

"We targeted a number of sensitive sites and points related to crude oil supplies and transport from eastern Saudi Arabia to Yanbu with drones," Saree said.

ALSO READ: Iran-backed Houthis Fire Missiles At Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has been routing crude oil to Yanbu through its east-west pipeline to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, where Iranian attacks on shipping began after the U.S. and Israel launched a war on Iran in late February.

Last week, the Houthis threatened to expand disruptions to global oil supplies by announcing a blockade targeting Saudi Arabia's oil industry in the Red Sea.

The move also fuelled a further rise in oil prices amid concerns over supply risks.

In response, Saudi Arabia launched airstrikes on what it said were Houthi military facilities at Yemen's Hodeidah port, stating that it would take steps to safeguard shipping in the region.

Saudi Arabia has largely observed an uneasy truce with the Houthis since 2022, following years of conflict after it led a military coalition in support of Yemen's internationally recognised government when the civil war broke out in 2015.

ALSO READ: US-Saudi Nuclear Deal Subject To Abraham Accords, Says Trump; Rules Out Enrichment Permit

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