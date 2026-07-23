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US-Saudi Nuclear Deal Subject To Abraham Accords, Says Trump; Rules Out Enrichment Permit

The U.S. President said the proposed civil nuclear agreement will proceed only if Saudi Arabia joins the Abraham Accords.

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US-Saudi Nuclear Deal Subject To Abraham Accords, Says Trump; Rules Out Enrichment Permit
File image of US President Donald Trump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said a proposed civil nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia will move forward only if the kingdom joins the Abraham Accords. He also said the deal would not allow uranium enrichment under its terms, according to a report by Reuters.

The proposed agreement would enable Saudi Arabia to develop a civilian nuclear energy programme, including building nuclear reactors with U.S. technology.

However, Trump said the arrangement would not permit uranium enrichment, a key point of contention in past nuclear negotiations.

"The Civil Nuclear Deal (There will ​be no enrichment of material!)... pertains only ​to non-military use such as the ones that Iran ‌and ⁠UAE (and others) already have, will be approved, but is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham ​Accords," Trump ​said in ⁠a post on Truth Social, referring to normalising ties with Israel.

"The ​United States is not opposed to ​Civil (Non-Enriched) ⁠Nuclear Facilities," Trump added.

(This is a developing story)

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