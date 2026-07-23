Galaxy Z Fold 8: Samsung Launches Book Style Phone; Check Price, Colours, Specs And Other Details

South Korean tech giant Samsung has officially rolled out the Galaxy Z Fold 8 globally at the Galaxy Unpacked July 2026 event. Positioned as the company's first wide-folding smartphone and the world's lightest book-style foldable, the new device headlines Samsung's latest foldable lineup alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is designed to deliver an improved viewing experience, AI-powered performance and enhanced portability while retaining Samsung's premium foldable design.

If you are planning to buy the new Samsung foldable, see the price, colours, key specifications, and features below.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Price, Colours And Availability

The base variant (12GB + 256GB) of the new handset comes at a price tag of Rs 1,79,999 in the Indian market. The 12GB + 512GB option is priced at Rs 1,99,999, while the 16GB + 1TB model is available for Rs 2,39,999.

Interested buyers can choose from multiple colourways, including Graphite, Cream, and Lavender, along with the online-exclusive Pistachio shade.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Specifications And Features

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 sports a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and Samsung's Flex Titanium display technology. It also features a 5.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display with a 10:16 aspect ratio and the immersive 4:3 main screen that have been engineered specifically to offer a comfortable viewing experience.

Powering the device is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor that delivers powerful performance to support the way you explore and stay inspired. The chipset integrates a next-generation CPU, GPU and NPU to deliver smoother multitasking, AI-powered features and enhanced graphics performance.

The smartphone is available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage variants, giving users ample space for apps, photos, videos and files.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Battery and Camera

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 houses a 4,800mAh battery, which Samsung claims can deliver up to 26 hours of continuous video playback on a single charge.

In terms of cameras, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 features a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main rear camera, paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The most interesting feature in this device is the vertical split view option.

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You can show both sides of the story in a single take without editing. The vertical split view can appear on both the cover screen and the main screen for you and your friends to preview at the same time. So when it comes to watching back your shots, reliving the memory is just as easy as capturing it with this device.

The foldable measures 123.9 x 161.4 x 4.5mm when unfolded and comes with an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance. It runs Android 17-based One UI 9 out of the box.

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