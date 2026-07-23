'A Huge Positive': Infosys CEO Shrugs Off Threat Of Microsoft, Big Tech Entering AI Services

Infosys's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salil Parekh refuted the possibility of Microsoft and other multinational Big Tech companies proving to be a competitive threat in the AI services space, in a conference call after the announcement of the firm's first quarter results for fiscal 2027.

Parekh stated that the company is "extremely well positioned",to cater to the requirements of their customers and stated that an influx of companies in the IT services space would be a "huge positive" for Infosy, alluding to the expansion of the market as well as the possibilities of future partnerships.

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"Our job is to make AI work as services for clients. It now so happens that we have over 300,000 people doing that. We work with some 1800 clients. So the scale, the context that we have with our clients is completely different. So to me it's a huge positive," Parekh said.

He further clarified that Infosys would not be a subcontractor for large companies like Microsoft, arguing that the company was "extremely well positioned" with regards to its understanding of what clients need, compared to multinational tech giants.

"My sense is we have an understanding of our client and the context of that client. I think, we are extremely well positioned in those places. I would say better than maybe anyone else," Parekh stated.

The Infosys CEO identified the company's market advantage in collaborating with or taking on smaller startups and companies into the AI services market.

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"I'm more looking at it like if someone with a few hundred people or a few thousand people can get excited about services, we with 300,000 people will be very excited about services," he added.

Infosys Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Net profit down 8.6% to Rs 7,769 crore from Rs 8,501 crore (in line with estimate of Rs 7,774 crore)

Revenue up 3.9% to Rs 48,211 crore from Rs 46,402 crore (versus estimate of Rs 48,222 crore)

Ebit up 4.3% to Rs 10,163 crore from Rs 9,743 crore (above estimate of Rs 10,124 crore)

Margin up 9 basis points to 21.08% from 20.99% (ahead of estimate of 20.99%)

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