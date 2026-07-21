Samsung Galaxy Card Explained: Issuing Bank, Eligibility, Rewards, Bonus Offer & More

Samsung Electronics America has introduced the Samsung Galaxy Card, its first co-branded consumer credit card in the US, in partnership with Barclays US Consumer Bank and Visa Network.

The company said the new card is designed to reward users on everyday spending while offering higher cashback on purchases made through Samsung and Samsung Wallet, further expanding its ecosystem of consumer services.

The Samsung Galaxy Card will be available in both virtual and premium metal physical formats. General applications for the credit card will open from 22 July 2026, while eligible early access customers can already apply through an early access programme starting today, 21 July. Samsung is also offering a limited-time welcome bonus of $200 in cash rewards for new cardholders who meet the introductory spending requirement within the first 90 days.

Also Read: Samsung Layoffs: South Korea's Tech Giant Cuts US Jobs, Grants Relocations Ahead Of HQ Shift

Cashback Rewards Across Spending Categories

Samsung Galaxy Card offers 5% cash rewards on eligible purchases made directly through Samsung channels, including Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Stores and the Galaxy Store.

Cardholders can also earn 3% cash rewards on purchases made using Samsung Wallet, 2% on eligible streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Spotify, and 1% on all other eligible purchases.

The company is also offering 20% off on Samsung VIP Advantage membership, while users will continue to earn cashback on eligible membership purchases and renewals, subject to applicable terms.

To attract new users, Samsung is offering $200 in bonus cash rewards to customers who spend $2,000 within the first 90 days of opening the account.

Focus on Samsung Ecosystem

Samsung said the new credit card is closely integrated with Samsung Wallet, allowing users to manage the card alongside payment cards, digital IDs, passes and supported digital keys. The wallet is protected by the company's Samsung Knox security platform.

“For years, users have relied on Samsung products to enhance their daily life — from staying connected with friends, to relaxation, to productivity. Today, Samsung Galaxy Card offers users a new way to be rewarded every time you pay,” said Woncheol Chai, EVP and Head of the Digital Wallet Team at the Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. “Users are busy, they need a credit card that simplifies their life and offers them real value — Samsung Galaxy Card does both.”

Barclays US Consumer Bank CEO Denny Nealon said the partnership reflects the lender's strategy of expanding digital banking experiences through collaborations with global consumer brands.

Visa also said the collaboration combines Samsung's ecosystem, Barclays' co-branding capabilities and Visa's payment network to deliver a connected payments experience.

Samsung is expected to showcase its latest Galaxy devices, including the new Galaxy Z series, during its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, alongside the wider rollout of the Galaxy Card.

Also Read: Samsung Unpacked Event 2026: When And Where To Watch, What To Expect

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