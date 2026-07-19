Samsung Layoffs: South Korea's Tech Giant Cuts US Jobs, Grants Relocations Ahead Of HQ Shift

Samsung Electronics has implemented job cuts across its US mobile, display, and consumer electronics divisions, primarily impacting employees at its facilities in New Jersey and Texas, according to Reuters. According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing, 739 positions at Samsung's Englewood Cliffs facility will be impacted.

Samsung Electronics America (SEA) is reorganising its US operations by relocating its consumer electronics headquarters from Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, to Plano, Texas, a move that will affect hundreds of employees as the company consolidates its corporate functions.

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The New Jersey office employs around 1,200 people, meaning more than 60 per cent of its workforce will be affected by the restructuring.

In addition to the New Jersey restructuring, around 100 employees, including staff from Samsung Electronics America's mobile division at its Plano, Texas, office, have reportedly been laid off. The workforce changes highlight the contrasting performance of Samsung's businesses, with its semiconductor division posting record profits while its consumer electronics operations continue to face pressure from rising chip costs and weaker margins.

Corporate internal documents reviewed by Reuters reveal that while the exact number of job cuts at Samsung Electronics America (SEA) remains unconfirmed, the division notified employees of an "enterprise-wide reduction-in-force" on 30 June, warning that the restructuring would result in a "significant number of impacts."

A Reuters review of LinkedIn posts confirms that more than 30 employees, including senior sales and marketing executives based in Texas, New Jersey, and other US locations, announced that they were laid off or had exited the company over the past two weeks.

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Samsung, however, said the changes should not be viewed as a mass lay-off. The company stated that most affected employees have been offered the opportunity to relocate to Texas, with workforce reductions largely limited to those who are unable to move or whose roles are being streamlined as part of operational optimisation.

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