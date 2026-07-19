India, Spain Advance Talks On UPI-Bizum Payment Interoperability

India and Spain have agreed to advance technical discussions on linking India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with Spain's Bizum digital payments platform, the Commerce Ministry said on Sunday. The two countries also discussed strengthening investment facilitation, improving the mobility of professionals and promoting joint investments in Latin America, while leveraging Spain's position as India's gateway to Europe and Latin America to expand bilateral business opportunities.

ALSO READ | Letting AI Pay: Will NPCI's New UAP Framework Allow Bot-Led UPI Spending? The discussions took place during Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's recent visit to Spain. The ministry said both sides had agreed to advance technical discussions on interoperability between India's UPI and Spain's Bizum digital payments platform. The two countries also identified significant opportunities in automobiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textiles, renewable energy, tourism and infrastructure. During his visit to Brussels, Goyal also raised the issue of listing Indian ship recycling yards. He also proposed launching an India-EU dialogue on skills, education and talent mobility.

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The ministry said discussions also covered negotiations on the Investment Protection Agreement and the Geographical Indications Agreement, cooperation on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), regulatory simplification, market access for agricultural products, duty derogation on Basmati rice and steel scrap.

The ministry said Goyal also met executives from KONE and Nokia, urging both companies to expand manufacturing, research and development, exports and digital infrastructure investments in India.

(With PTI Inputs.)

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