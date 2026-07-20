Iran Signals Openness To US Negotiations As Intermediaries Relay Messages

Iran on Monday signalled that backchannel diplomacy with the US remains active despite the ongoing conflict, saying messages from Washington have recently been conveyed to Tehran through intermediaries.

Citing Iranian media, Al-Jazeera reported that Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said mediators had relayed proposals from the US, although he did not disclose details.

"We have been informed by mediators. We have received messages, without going into details, but the main point is that the diplomatic apparatus has been active in recent days and ideas have been conveyed to us by certain mediators," Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran.

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Baghaei, however, blamed Washington for the latest escalation in tensions.

"We have repeatedly emphasised that we have no hostility towards the countries of the region, but we expect them to do their duty and not allow attacks on Iran from their territory," he said.

Al- Jazeera reported that Baghaei added that Tehran would continue to respond militarily as long as hostilities persist. "As long as these crimes continue, our armed forces will respond to them."

The spokesperson also reiterated Iran's position that the interim memorandum of understanding signed with the US leaves no room for differing interpretations.

"The text of the memorandum of understanding is a short text and has 14 clauses," Baghaei said.

He said Iran had consistently maintained that responsibility for the future management of the Strait of Hormuz rests with Tehran and would be pursued through consultations with Oman and dialogue with regional countries. "The text is completely clear, and there is no excuse for America to break the treaty," Baghaei added.

AL- Jazeera reported that the diplomatic remarks helped temper gains in oil prices after crude briefly surged to its highest level in a month.

Brent crude for September delivery climbed nearly 4% overnight to $91.42 a barrel before easing to around $90.20, as traders weighed the possibility of renewed diplomatic engagement against the risks of continued conflict.

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Global benchmark Brent has gained nearly 30% since early July amid concerns that tensions between Washington and Tehran could disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route that carried roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies before the conflict.

Al-Jazeera reported that Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said markets were balancing two competing narratives.

"Markets are once again being forced to trade two seemingly contradictory stories on the same screen," Innes said.

He added that while geopolitical tensions had lifted oil prices, softer US inflation and a cooling labour market suggested the energy rally may not necessarily trigger another broad-based inflation cycle.

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