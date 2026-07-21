Weight-Loss Drugs For Pets? Obese Cats, Dogs May Soon Get New Treatments: What We Know

The blockbuster weight-loss drug boom may not stop with humans. Scientists are now exploring whether medicines similar to Ozempic and Wegovy could one day help overweight pets, with early-stage clinical trials already underway in the US, CNBC reported.

The development comes as pet obesity emerges as a growing health concern globally, including among urban pet owners who are increasingly spending on premium nutrition and advanced veterinary care.

According to CNBC, US-based Akston Biosciences is sponsoring a clinical trial at Cornell University to evaluate a once-weekly GLP-1 treatment for overweight and obese cats.

Separately, San Francisco-based OKAVA Pharmaceuticals is testing a long-acting implant designed to deliver the medicine continuously for up to six months.

Neither treatment has been approved, and there is currently no commercially available GLP-1 weight-loss drug for pets. Both candidates remain in the clinical trial stage and must establish their safety and effectiveness before they can reach veterinary clinics.

The research follows the success of GLP-1 drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy, and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro and Zepbound, which have transformed obesity treatment in humans.

The scale of the challenge is big. The Association for Pet Obesity Prevention said 61% of cats and 59% of dogs evaluated by US veterinary professionals in 2022 were classified as overweight or obese. Excess weight in pets is associated with conditions such as arthritis, diabetes and heart disease.

Good News For Indian Pet Owners? Not Really

For Indian pet owners, the concept may still be some distance away. No GLP-1 therapy for pets has been approved in India, and veterinarians continue to recommend a combination of balanced nutrition, portion control and regular physical activity as the primary approach to managing pet obesity.

The broader pet care industry, however, is already shifting toward preventive healthcare. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman told CNBC that spending is increasingly moving beyond premium pet food to diagnostics, therapeutic nutrition and veterinary care, with longevity emerging as a key focus area.

Meanwhile, major pet care companies such as Nestlé Purina, Hill's Pet Nutrition and Freshpet are expanding their health-focused nutrition offerings, while animal health firms including Zoetis, Elanco and IDEXX are expected to benefit from rising demand for advanced veterinary treatments, CNBC reported.

While "Ozempic for pets" remains a future possibility rather than a present reality, the ongoing trials suggest veterinary medicine could eventually see a new class of obesity treatments if they prove safe and effective.

ALSO READ: Next Frontier In Weight Loss? New Implant Looks To Lock In GLP-1 Results

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